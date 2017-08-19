ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) on Friday said that Ahmed Raza Kasuri was expelled from the party for violating discipline and his designs to divide the party.

Moreover, the APML in its constitution do not have any designation of a chief coordinator.

In a statement issued on behalf of party chairman General (retired) Pervez Musharraf it was stated that Ahmed Raza Kasuri was expelled from the party on August 12, when Kasuri held a mock central executive committee (CEC) meeting and proclaimed himself as party president.

After his expulsion, Kasuri had been doing false propaganda against party and its chairman.

The APML spokesperson in a statement said that now Kasuri should stop his false and malicious propaganda against the party.

The APML questioned that under what authority Kasuri held meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

Gathering few people around, a person cannot take away party’s president-ship.

Ahmed Raza Kasuri is just trying to put up a mock show.

He not even knew the exact number of the APML’s CEC members.

Kasuri has not been expelled from the party by the APML Secretary-General, Dr Muhammad Amjad, but the chairman himself, as he self proclaimed himself as president of the party.

Kasuri was also expelled once earlier, and then he returned after apologising for his attitude through several videos, those are still part of record.

The APML statement said that Kasuri used to call himself, a die-hard worker of Pervez Musharraf.

Now what changed his mind that he is criticising party chairman at every forum.

It seems Kasuri has stopped receiving money that changed his heart and now he is make false accusations against General Musharraf.

Kasuri who claims to be an ancestral Nawab used to receive monthly stipend from General Musharraf.

And he has done no favour to General Musharraf for appearing before the courts in his cases.

Now the same Kasuri is raising objections over the financial matters of General Musharraf.

He may have had forgotten that General Musharraf after his retirement became guest speaker/lecturer and he had been the most expensive speaker around the world.

Kasuri had been receiving money from General Musharraf, while Dr Amjad used to spend his own money on the party, the APML said.

Kasuri admitted that the APML now exist in every tehsil of the country.

It means that General Musharraf appointed a capable person as party’s secretary general who expanded the party at the grass-roots level.

Kasuri always tried to divide and hijack the party.

After this failed attempt, he turned against General Musharraf and Dr Amjad. Kasuri could not digest the popularity of Dr Amjad who organised a successful public meeting in Faisalabad.

The APML from Karachi to Khyber is united under the leadership of General Musharraf and Dr Amjad.

The APML workers do not give any importance to Kasuri’s propaganda.

Chairman APML General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will soon return to the country to lead the party in 2018 elections, APML said.