BHAKKAR- A man of Hasanabad, Darya Khan tehsil seeks government's protection from the police and land mafia who have connived to grab his family's land.

Talking to The Nation, Nazir Ahmed alleged that the police have implicated him and his family members in fake cases at the behest of his uncles - Khalid and Khalil - who, he added, intend to grab his father's land and for the purpose, they have greased palms of the policemen.

"On August 13, Darya Khan City Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Umar Hayat, along with four policemen, trespassed on his house and hurled abuses at women," he alleged. He added that the accused (his uncles), having political influence at their back, have got his family evicted from the house. "They are also threatening us with dire consequences," he added. He said that the incident was brought into the notice of the City Police SHO Najibullah Khan Niazi but no action has so far been taken against the accused.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the situation and order Bhakkar DPO Khalid Masood action against policemen for trespassing on his house.