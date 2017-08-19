KASUR-Three persons were killed in different incidents of violence and road accident here, according to police.

In Kot Radha Kishan, two persons were crushed to death and four others were injured after a speeding bus climbed onto footpath. The bus, carrying labourers, was on the way to Lahore from Changa Manga. Near Hindal Chowk Kot Radha Kishan, it climbed onto footpath and resultantly, two persons were killed and four others were injured critically. The deceased were identified as Muzaffar and Waheed. The injured included Arif, Shehzad, Khalid and Nadeem were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The bus driver managed to escape the scene. Heirs of the deceased and injured staged a protest against the incident and blocked the road for traffic. Police reached the spot and assured them of justice at which they dispersed.

In another incident, a youth was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclist in Saharanke. Abdullah was on the way to Phulyani from Phoolnagar on a motorbike. As he reached Saharanke, a motorcyclist shot him in head and resultantly, he died on the spot. Police shifted the body to Changa Manga Hospital for autopsy. Police also registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.