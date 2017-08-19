MIRPUR (AJK)-As a result of melting of snow at the upper reaches of Himalayan belt, the water level in Mangla Dam rose to the 1234.85 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and live storage capacity of 6.844 MAF, official sources said.

The sources told this correspondent on Friday that the inflow of Jhelum River at Mangla dam was recorded 18,800 cusecs with the outflow of 22,700 cusecs from the reservoir located in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

At the same time, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Friday as under:-

In the Indus River at Tarbela inflow was 157700 cusecs and outflows 210000 cusecs, in Kabul River at Nowshera, inflow 26800 cusecs and outflow 26800 cusecs, in Jhelum River at Mangla, Inflow 18800 cusecs and outflows 22700 cusecs, in Chenab River at Marala, inflow 58500 cusecs and outflow 26900 cusecs.

In JinnahBarrage, inflow was 20600 cusecs and outflow 19800 cusecs, in Chashma Barrage, inflow 222600 cusecs and outflow 230000 cusecs, in Taunsa Barrage, inflow 202000 cusecs and outflow 179000 cusecs, in Panjnad Barrage, inflow 56400 cusecs and outflow 41200 cusecs, in Guddu Barrage, inflow 240100 cusecs and outflow 208800 cusecs, in Sukkur Barrage, inflow 240900 cusecs and outflows 183200 cusecs, in Kotri Barrage, inflow was 251300 cusecs and outflow 210900.

In Tarbela, minimum operating level is 1380 feet, present level 1548.17 maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 6.069 million acre feet (MAF).

In Mangla, minimum operating level is 1040 feet, present level 1234.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.844 MAF. In Chashma, minimum operating level is 637 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.156 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday, the sources concluded.