GUJRANWALA: Entry test for admission in medical colleges will be held tomorrow at three
centres set up at Gujranwala. The Government College for Boys Satellite Town, Government Comprehensive High School Model Town and Government Higher Secondary School GT Road were declared as examination centers in which about 3,963 candidates will appear. District administration has completed all the arrangements including fool proof security.
