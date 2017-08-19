MULTAN - JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that misuse of constitution cannot be used as a logic to repeal an article, adding that instead of repealing Article 62 and 63, the meanings of the words and the limits for their use should be described clearly.

Talking to the media here at Jamia Qasimul Uloom on Friday, he said that the elections would be held in 2018 and all political parties would go to the public. “Whoever gets support will form the government,” he added. He declared that the JUI-F would support PML-N in NA-120 by-election as it is in alliance with the N-League for the last four years.

He said that there is a mess on TV channels daily between 7pm and 10pm but the JUI-F is not part of it. He said that the JUI-F preferred to spend this time on mass contact instead.

He hoped that the alliance of religious parties would be made and the obstacles in its way would be removed very soon. He pointed out that the JI is reluctant to pull out of alliance with the PTI. He said that he has no objection to the merger of Fata in KPK but the opinion of the people should be kept forth which may be sought through a referendum.

He said that NAB was constituted during Musharraf era and he did not trust it. “It is because this institution was constituted by a dictator. Giving it a legal cover is amazing. Both PPP and PML-N have been protecting NAB,” he maintained. He said that if Supreme Court supervised NAB, how one could expect justice.

He alleged that the PTI is imposed on KPK to promote western culture but this party has no future in the province. He said that declaration of Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organisation by the US is just baseless. “But they have done this because the US has the policy to crush independence movements by declaring them terrorist,” he added.

COMMISSIONER ON FEEDER BUSSES

Multan division Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Butt has said that the citizens would get luxurious commuting facilities at cheaper rates through feeder busses. He declared that the feeder busses would start operating very soon.

He observed this while visiting the feeder bus terminal and metro stations here on Friday. He said that 50 busses would be parked at Dera Adda Bus Terminal while the remaining 50 at General Bus Stand. He disclosed that 20 kanal land had been given to the company for setting up bus depot and control rooms would be established at these terminals besides installation of CCTV cameras and other equipment. He said that the patch work on the feeder routes would be accomplished very soon, adding that WASA had been given task to cover open manholes.

It was told on this occasion that the travel cards of feeder busses had begun at different spots in the city while a sale point at terminal had also been set up. It was also told that the route map was also given to the citizens with the card. Similarly, wagons have been allocated alternate routes and they will be allowed to operate if they qualify fitness test.

Later on, the commissioner visited different metro stations and issued orders for the sanitation of the stations.