KHANEWAL-Thirteen people were booked on the charge of murdering a PML-N activist on Friday allegedly for shouting slogans against another political group during an Independence rally taken out on August 14.

The clash between the two groups resulted in the death of M Amir. According to FIR, the deceased’s brother said that he with his brother was on a motorcycle. When they reached Ahle Hadith Chowk Khanewal city, Iftikhar Gugar, Umar Thakar with his friends intercepted them. Laden with pistols and daggers, he alleged, the attackers especially Iftikhar Gujjar shouted that they would teach a lesson to him and the deceased and stabbed Aamir near his ear and then Umar Thakar stabbed him in the back.

During the fight, two other youth were also injured. The injured persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital Khanewal, from where the doctors referred Amir to Nishtar Hospital Multan due to his serious condition but he could not survive.

Sources said that friends of the deceased delayed shifting him to the hospital. An FIR was registered against 13 accused by the Khanewal City police.

Local people said that the murder was result of a clash between different students groups.

Funeral prayer of the deceased was held near fishpond Khanewal where a large number of people from all walks of life including local leadership of PML-N were present. PML-N Khanewal city Additional Secretary Sohail Khan condemned the murder of the PML-N activist and demand police high-ups take strict action and immediate arrest of the accused.