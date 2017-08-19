ISLAMABAD - The visit of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry next week to attend five-day United Nations anti-corruption convention in Vienna has raised many an eyebrow, sources confirmed to The Nation.

According to the sources, the NAB chairman will leave the country on Monday morning on a five-day trip, and he had gotten the official approval in this regard from President Mamnoon Hussain.

They said that the NAB chairman had confirmed to the UN his participation in the conference few days ago.

A senior official of the anti-corruption watchdog, while talking to The Nation said that it was a scheduled visit and the NAB chairman had assigned the four references to Rawalpindi and Lahore bureaus against the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Captain (retired) Safdar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and others.

He said in the absence of the NAB chairman the acting chairman could issue arrest warrants or sign references. These references were referred to the NAB by the Supreme Court last month with the directions to file them within six weeks.

The NAB spokesperson has in a statement issued late Friday night said "Chairman NAB will proceed to Vienna, Austria on official visit to Vienna to attend UNODC Conference for five days with effect from August 21, 2017. He requested media to kindly avoid speculations in this regard."

According to media reports, the NAB chairman also met the Senate Chairman, Raza Rabbani, in the Senate on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry on Friday chaired a meeting to review performance of all the wings of the NAB at the bureau’s headquarters. He said that there was no shortcut to hard work, commitment and honesty as the NAB believed in “Zero corruption, 100 per cent development”.