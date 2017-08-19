ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday directed the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to immediately devise a legal framework to collect charity funds.

He also asked the Nacta to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to counter the menace of terrorism in the country.

In his first visit to Nacta office following his elevation to the slot of interior minister, he was briefed by its National Coordinator Ihsan Ghani about the steps taken to counter terrorism. The minister said that the NACTA had to play a vital role in the fight against terrorism.

The government would take practical steps to make the Nacta further effective, he added. He directed that the Authority should prepare a coordinated strategy in collaboration with all provinces and institutions in this connection. Ahsan said an effective narrative was needed to save young generation from extremism, adding further research should be carried out on extremist ideas to get rid of the tendencies of terrorism.

He said: “We have to make Pakistan a peaceful place for our future generation. Our mission is to win the fight against terrorism and establish peace.”

The minister said eradication of terrorism was indispensable for progress of the economy. He said parents should keep an eye on the activities of their children while people in neighbhourhoods should also remain vigilant. “The whole society has to fulfill its responsibility and work in harmony”, he said.