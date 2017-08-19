Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Lala Musa and Wazirabaad has been cancelled, Waqt News reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Nawaz Sharif will visit house of the boy who was killed by a car in former premier’s caravan.

According to details, due to security reasons, the visit of Sharif is cancelled.

No new date for the visit has been announced.

On August 11, the 12-year-old boy was crushed to death when he was run over by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's convoy near Lala Musa.

According to eye witnesses, the boy was run over by the fourth car in protocol. The family of the deceased blocked GT Road after the incident.

Leadership of PML-N took notice of the boy's death as senior leader Saad Rafique expressed his condolences with child's family.

"The boy is the first martyr of democracy," he said while addressing public in Gujrat.

Furthermore, Captain Safdar compared the boy's death to martyrs of Pakistan Movement saying the deceased is their child.