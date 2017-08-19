Former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar will address another ‘important’ media talk tomorrow, reported Waqt News.

The press conference will be held at 5 pm.

It is expected that Nisar will talk about current security and political situation of Pakistan. He will also discuss about internal conflicts in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sources stated.

The presser is important in the context of Pervaiz Rasheed’s statement in which he criticized Chaudhary Nisar and Interior Ministry stating “Decisions have been taken against us while ‘the interior’ [minister] existed, JITs have been created and ‘whatsapps’ have also happened while ‘the interior’ was there,” he said, in an apparent controversial statement likely aimed at former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar.

The statement by Pervaiz Rashid prompted the former interior minister to issue a strongly-worded response. “Don’t know why some people put the blame of their faults on the interior ministry. It seems that they are obsessed with the interior ministry and the former interior minister,” Chaudhary Nisar was quoted as saying by his spokesperson.

In a statement issued through his spokesperson, Nisar said that Rashid should have elaborated that what type of help he was expecting from the interior ministry.