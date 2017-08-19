ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Friday condemned in the strongest possible terms, the terrorist attack at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, in which a van ploughed through pedestrians resulting in several deaths and injuries to many people. In a statement, the foreign ministry said: “Pakistan would like to convey profound sympathies for the families and friends of the victims of this terrible act and wish speedy recovery to those injured.” It added: “According to information received from the Embassy of Pakistan in Madrid and the Consulate General in Barcelona, there are no reports of any Pakistanis among the dead or injured.–Staff Reporter

Our missions in Madrid and Barcelona have set up situation rooms.”