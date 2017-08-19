LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek on Friday challenged candidacy of PML-N leader Begum Kalsoom Nawaz before the election tribunal, requesting it to set aside the returning officer’s decision regarding acceptance of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-election.

The returning officer of NA-120 on Thursday rejected all the objections filed against the candidature of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and accepted nomination papers of 55 candidates for the by-election.

PAT’s counsel, Ishtiaq Ch who is also a rival candidate of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120, filed the petition before the election tribunal, submitting that she had concealed facts of her financial status and resources.

Kalsoom Nawaz claimed she was dependent on her spouse, Nawaz Sharif, but she was shareholders of various companies, the counsel said and alleged Kalsoom did not pay agriculture income tax. She showed ‘Iqama’ (work permit) for a company in UAE, but did not show salary receipts and other savings, the counsel contended. He further argued she also did not mention belongings of her house she had in Murree.

The counsel contended Kalsoom had concealed facts from the Election Commission, in violation of the law. He prayed to the tribunal to set aside the decision of the returning officer regarding acceptance of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-election.

The election tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Shahid Waheed will take up appeals of the candidates against the decision of the returning officer.