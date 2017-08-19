GUJRANWALA - Dozens of citizens including women staged a protest in front of CPO office here on Friday.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Saddr Police and alleged that their relative Sohail, a resident of Kot Bakar was gunned down by an influential person Hassan about three months before while local police have taken no action to arrest the accused. The protesters blocked the road which caused traffic jam in front of CPO office while later after negotiation with higher police officers, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

ASIS PROMOTED: Regional Police Officer Muhammad Tahir has approved the promotion cases of 23 ASIs on Friday. A departmental promotion committee meeting was held at RPO office in which promotion cases of police officials were discussed and after verification of all procedure and relevant record, RPO Tahir approved the promotion of 23 officials from ASI to SI.