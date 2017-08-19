KHANEWAL:- A student is stated to have been killed and two others have been injured in a clash between PML-N and PTI workers here. The clash earlier had taken place during Independence Day rally. On Friday the workers of both the rival parties again attacked each other with sticks and iron rods at Al-Hadees Chowk. The clash claimed life of one Aalim Amir, a second year student the victim is said to be a PML-N worker. Two persons sustained injuries who were rushed to district Headquarters hospital. A case has been registered against 13 PTI workers.–Online

Police hunt is underway to nab the suspects. One suspect is reported to have been arrested so far.