Punjab government has sent its Mobile Health Unit to treat Dengue patients and tackle the diseases in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) today, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, Punjab DG Health along with four medical experts has already left for KP.

Professor Faisal Masood and Provincial Minister Khawaja Nazir will reach KP with second medical team. Earlier, Punjab CM tweeted that Punjab will extend full cooperation to KP government for fighting dengue.

“KP residents are our own blood and kin,” he further said.

"KP residents are our own blood&kin. Punjab govt will extend full cooperation 2 KPGovt 4 fighting dengue-We must all take care of each other"




