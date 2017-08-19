ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the State Bank of Pakistan to provide all bank account details of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, his family members and National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed till August 25th.

The anti-graft body has also sought business details of Dar from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The NAB asked the SBP and the SECP to provide business and bank account details to get help in preparing a reference against Dar.

The Supreme Court in its order in the Panama Papers case had asked the NAB to file four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Dar and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability courts within six weeks.

Following the SC directives, the NAB has started working on the preparation of these references.

The NAB has summoned the former premier Sharif and his children to appear before the Lahore bureau to record their statements but they did not appear before investigation team.

According to documents available with The Nation, “in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court dated 28-07-2017, the NAB Lahore is going to compile and file a reference against the finance minister on the allegation of accumulation of asset beyond known sources of income and others. Please direct all banks under your jurisdiction in territorial areas of Punjab, Islamabad, and Karachi to search any account and furnish attested copies of bank records of Ishaq Dar, his children, and the NBP president”.

The NAB has sought bank details of Dar, Tabassum Ishaq Dar, the wife of Dar, Ali Mustafa Dar, the son of Dar, Asma Ali Dar, the wife of Ali Mustafa Dar, Mujtaba Husnain Dar, the son of Ishaq Dar and Saeed Ahmed, the NBP president.

According to a letter, the NAB has sought bank records including the account opening form, SS card, CNIC and KYC formalities, statement of accounts from inception to date, all debit and credit vouchers along with details of contra entries, any other facility granted to or to the near relatives of the above-mentioned persons including a finance facility or a locker, a loan facility, nation saving certificates etc and the record of closed accounts and facilities shall also be examined.

“The above-said record duly certified by bank officials under his/her name please submit them to the office CIT at NAB Complex Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore by 25th August 2017,” the NAB letter said.

Earlier on August 15, the NAB Lahore wrote a letter to the SECP stating, “in compliance with the order of Supreme Court of dated 28-07-2017, the NAB Lahore is going to prepare and file a reference against the accused on allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income”.

The NAB has asked the SECP to provide details of seven companies — Hajveri Holdings (Pvt) Limited, CNG Pakistan Limited, Spencer Distribution Limited, HDS Securities, Gulf Insurance Company (Pvt) Limited, Spencer Pharmacy (Pvt) Limited and Hajveri Modaraba Management Company (Pvt) Limited.

The NAB has requested the SECP to depute a deputy director level officer to attend the meeting of the combined investigation team at NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore on August 22.

Three days back, the NAB also wrote a letter to the SBP requesting it to provide the bank account detail of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hussian and Hassan Nawaz. NAB sources claimed that the bureau would summon Dar and other accused to record their statements next week.

Staff Reporter from Lahore adds: The country’s top anti-corruption watchdog, National Accountability Bureau, is collecting information about the corruption of Federal finance Minister Ishaq Dar, but has not so far summoned him, said sources in the Lahore NAB on Friday.

They said there were cases against the federal minister with NAB, but they were lying pending due to insufficient evidence. Now when the joint investigation team (JIT) has provided sufficient and concrete evidence in these cases, the NAB has also started gathering information against him from different quarters.

The minister is facing charges of making assets abroad beyond his sources of income. There are also charges that he has made assets in the names of his family members. A NAB investigator said, “We are on it and busy in collecting information from different quarters like banks, income tax and excise offices and FBR to establish charges.”