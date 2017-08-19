ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday acquitted two accused in a murder case.

According to police, Ijaz Ahmed and Shahid Iqbal had allegedly killed a man Mohsin and a girl Fauzia Bibi in the jurisdiction of Qadir Abad Police Station, Hafizabad district in 2005.

The District and Sessions Court, Hafizabad, awarded death sentence to both the accused, and released other co-accused. The Lahore High Court later converted their death sentence into life imprisonment.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, heading a three-judge bench, said police are not supposed to take the side of petitioner or accused, but their job is to find truth. He said there is a problem in our system that police help the complainant.

He said despite many steps taken by the authorities the police system is not improving. He said usually the police in murder cases after taking money distort facts. He said the prosecution conduct is not right and also police are not performing their duty honestly.

Malik Abdul Haq, appearing on behalf of the accused, informed that the police arrested seven persons in the double murder case. But the investigation officer later declared three persons not guilty, while submitted challan against four accused, including Ijaz Ahmed and Shahid Iqbal.

The counsel further told that the Session Judge, Hafizabad, after conducting the trial awarded death sentence to Ijaz and Shahid and released other two accused. He said the Lahore High Court converted their death sentence into life imprisonment. He argued that there was contradiction between the medical report and the Investigation Officer’s report, adding the investigation was not carried out properly.

The bench after hearing the arguments acquitted the accused.