Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took a swipe at ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for what he said fanning clash among state institutions.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the AML chief claimed Sharif had decided to fan confrontation among the state institutions.

“A reference against Supreme Court’s Justice Asif Saeed Khosa filed by National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is tantamount to attack on judiciary,” he said.

The speaker was reported on Saturday to have filed a reference against Justice Khosa, who was part of the bench that disqualified Nawaz Sharif, for allegedly violating the sanctity of his office.

He said he would not support any move to repeal Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Rasheed expressed apprehension that political situation might get worse in the days to come due to ‘anti-democratic’ actions of Sharif.

He also criticised Sharif and his two sons for failing to appear before the NAB despite having been summoned for interrogation with regard to their offshore properties.

“They knew very well how to flee the country. Sharif wanted to strike a deal like National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to get away with corruption charges. Thus, he will not appear before the NAB,” Rasheed said.

However, he said, even if they do not appear before the NAB, it will proceed ex-parte (one sided) against them and decide them under the law.

While slamming Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said the incumbent premier caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the purchase of LNG at exorbitant rates.