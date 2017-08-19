KASUR-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Hepatitis Prevention and Treatment Filter Clinic at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Friday.

He said that there would be no protest in the hepatitis filter clinic. "The doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff would remain present at the clinic round the clock and serve patients from the core of their hearts," he added.

With the state-of-the-art machinery, this filter clinic will provide modern and best medical facilities to hepatitis patients, the CM pointed out. The patients will be provided free medicines, he added. He claimed that 25 such hepatitis filter clinics will be established across the province.

The CM also reviewed the facilities being provided at the filter clinic. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal, District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar, MPAs - Waseem Akhtar and Haji Naeem Safdar Ansari accompanied him.

Earlier, family of the raped-cum-murdered minor girl, Laiba, 8, of Khara Raod locality, protested in front of the chief minister's vehicle on his arrival at the hospital. The CM came out of the vehicle and met the girl's mother. He assured her of justice and stern action against the culprits. The CM also asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shehzad Sultan to arrange his meeting with the family in Lahore today (Saturday).