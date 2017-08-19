Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq filed reference against Supreme Court judge, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in Supreme Judicial Council today under Article 209, reported Waqt News.

Justice Khosa was member of larger bench in Panama Leaks case which disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in its final verdict.

According to details, the reference argued that Justice Khosa unnecessarily criticized the speaker in his verdict.

Calling the speaker ‘loyal’ to Prime Minister is against the rules and it has damaged the reputation of office, the reference argued. The reference further stated that Speaker’s office is not a investigative entity.

“The office is elected through votes of parliamentarians and remarks by Justice Khosa shows personal biasness, the reference claimed.

In his verdict Justice Khosa wrote that, as speaker’s office did not fulfill its duties hence the applications regarding Panama Leaks were taken up by the court.

Furthermore, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa gave reference of famous novel 'Godfather' in his final verdict in Panama case.

On July 28th, Supreme Court toppled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who resigned after the court ruled he was unfit to hold office and ordered a criminal investigation into his family over corruption allegations.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Sharif should be disqualified after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth.

"He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court.

Prior to the decision, several cabinet ministers, including Sharif's closest allies, said the ruling party would respect the Supreme Court's verdict.

"Go, Nawaz, Go," shouted supporters of the PTI opposition party who had gathered outside the court and jeered politicians from Sharif's party.

Sharif's supporters echoed the prime minister's previous declarations of a conspiracy.

"Those who are happy and dancing will cry tomorrow," said Abid Sher Ali, a junior minister. "They have stabbed democracy in the back."

Sharif, 67, has always denied any wrongdoing and has dismissed the investigation into him as biased and inaccurate.

"This is not accountability, it is revenge," tweeted Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq hours before the verdict. "In an effort to dislodge us, the democratic system has been made a target."

Sharif's two previous stints in power were also cut short, including by a military coup in 1999, but he returned from exile to win a resounding victory in general elections in 2013.