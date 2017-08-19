Quetta - Two children were killed and three sustained injuries Friday when a bomb that resembled a toy exploded in Taftan, a Balochistan city bordering Iran. According to Taftan Levies, eight-year old Junaid and 10-yearold Ghulam Ahmed were killed in the power blast caused by a ‘toy’ the children from scrap but in fact was a bomb. The explosion also left three other children wounded while one of the critically injured child had been referred to Quetta.

22 MILITANTS SURRENDER

As part of political reconciliation in Balochistan, 22 militants including a BLA commander namely Ainuddin surrendered to security forces on Friday, ISPR reported.

Home Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and a large number of civil and military officials were present on the occasion.