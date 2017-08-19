SADIQABAD-We will have to shun our differences and work hard if we want to see out country amongst the world's developed and prosperous states.

This was crux of speeches made in a ceremony held here at Govt Model High School (GMHS) under the auspices of Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) in connection with Independence Day.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Shafique was the chief guest in the ceremony. He hoisted the national flag. A smart contingent of Rescue 1122 Civil Defence personnel saluted the flag. Ch Shafique threw light on the freedom struggle for Pakistan. He said that millions of Muslims had sacrificed their lives and belongings for getting a separate homeland.

TMC Vice Chairman Mian Aslam, Assistant Commissioner Abbas Raza and a large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended the ceremony. Different sports competitions were also held on the occasion.