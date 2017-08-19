MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said that the Punjab Government has allocated the biggest amount in the history of the province for healthcare sector.

He observed this while visiting Children Complex Hospital Multan here on Friday. The minister claimed that the reforms introduced by the Punjab Government in health sector have started producing positive results and the implementation of health Reforms Roadmap helped improve healthcare system. He said that the Punjab Government is determined to offer latest healthcare facilities to the patients at their doorstep.

Earlier visiting Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, he disclosed that a committee has been constituted to remove internal and external faults from the building of the institute while the pharmacy has also been made fully functional to give free medicines to the patients. He said that the Chief Minister had taken a very serious notice of poor state of affairs at Kidney Centre and gave three-week time to resolve all issues. He declared that an air-conditioned waiting area would be established until the construction of waiting area got completed.

Secretary Health Najam Shah informed that all medicines would be shifted to warehouse in 72 hours and CCTV cameras would be installed for the security of the warehouse. He declared that strict and indiscriminate action would be taken against all those, who committed negligence in completion of Kidney Centre. He suggested to the Indus Group to hire engineers for handling the building construction and equipment installation issues properly.

On the occasion, Multan Division Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Butt disclosed that he had shifted his camp office to the Kidney Centre and he would visit the building twice to see the quality and pace of work. He warned that the companies failing in accomplishing their tasks in given time would be blasklisted.

Minister reviews healthcare at DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique along with Secretary Najam Shah paid a surprising visit to Teaching Hospital Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

The minister inspected the emergency ward, indoor pharmacy, trauma centre, bathrooms, different wards and outdoor. He also reviewed the cleanliness conditions in the hospital. He said cleanliness drive be continued as a routine work on regular basis and doctors monitor the situation.

The minister inquired after the patients’ health in the wards about the facilities and provision of medicines. The patients expressed their satisfaction over the situation. Kh Salman directed to complete civil work of extension block of the hospital till 31 December, 2017. He declared 31 January 2018 as deadline for installation of medical equipment in the hospital. He also announced Rs400 million as extra budget for development projects of the hospital.

He also disclosed that health insurance will be lunched in all the hospitals of South Punjab till the end of the current year. He added that for sharing work load of teaching hospitals, all tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs), rural health centers (RHCs) and basic health centers (BHUs) will be up-graded very soon.

Commissioner Ahmed Ali, Ghazi Khan Medical College Principal Dr Muhammad Saeed and Medical Superintendent Dr Atiqur Rehman were also present.