BAHAWALPUR-Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Mushtaq inaugurated the work of residential homes at Baghdadul Jadeed campus to be completed at a cost of Rs148 million.

The work includes 16 units of category C and 22 residential units of category D, he said. He further said that there was a dire need of residential houses for the university teachers and officials. In the last 8 years, not even a single house was constructed in the university, he said. He directed that construction work of high standard be completed within the prescribed time.

In the last 2 and half years, mega projects worth Rs1,470 million were completed out of three projects while Agriculture College was pending since 2007. Similarly, Sports Complex was completed and made functional while a study park for the female students was completed while a cricket ground, squash court and tennis court were constructed.

In Baghdadul Jadeed Campus, almost three kilometre long roads and sidewalks were constructed. New building of Vice Chancellor Office and Faculty of Education was constructed and after the long break of 6 years maintenance work of all the faculty and hostel buildings was done, he said.

In Abbasia Campus and Khawaja Fareed Campus, buildings have been upgraded which include the historic Ghulam Muhammad hall's renovation and University Guest House's extension. Abbasia Campus and Baghdadul Jadeed campuses' medical centres have been upgraded and canteen's renovation has also been done.