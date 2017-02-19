GUJRAT-A rather low-key ceremony marked the 5th convocation of University of Gujrat (UoG) on Saturday, befitting the sombre mood of a nation reeling under the most devastating terrorist attacks that have left dozens of innocent people dead across the country.

The proceedings began with the participants offering ‘fateha’ for the victims of the terror attacks. Dressed in full academic outfits, each of as many as 3,200 fresh graduates was cutting a fine figure at the ceremony at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil announced the formal opening of the ceremony.

A mass oath-taking was held for medical graduates of 2010-15 session of the Nawaz Sharif Medical College (UoG-NSMC). Seventy-six UoG top performers were awarded gold medals.

Minister of Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest at the 5th convocation of the University of Gujrat. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin, Prof Dr Raufe Azam, the University of Education Lahore VC, and Islamia University Bahawalpur VC Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, and Chairman Federal Board Dr Ikram Malik were among the guests of honour.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, representing the Governor and UoG Chancellor, was in the host’s chair.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Mukhtar and the other honorable guests conferred degrees and gold medals to the students.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister stressed that Pakistan needs to adopt a radically different approach to catch up with the rest of the world. “We need to further promote higher education and base our economy on knowledge, the only route to survival,” he underscored.

He pointed out that the government’s various reform policies and its Vision 2025 seeks to put Pakistan in the top 25 economies of the world by the year 2025.

“The UoG has carved out a niche for itself, thanks largely to the academic excellence and promotion of research and innovation activities,” Dr Ziaul Qayyum said in his speech.

The UoG has four sub-campuses in the Gujrat city, apart from its main campus, Hafiz Hayat Campus, on Jalalpur Jattan Road. Sub-campuses have also been set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal.

There are six faculties at its main campus: faculty of science, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of social sciences, faculty of arts, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of computing and information technology. It also boasts of School of Art, Design and Architecture (SADA) as well as Nawaz Sharif Medical College (NSMC) at its main campus.

The UoG VC informed that an innovative learning and teaching project, Learning Management System or LMS, will be launched at the UoG and five other universities soon. He said that the university focuses on character-building of students through a host of community development and volunteering activities throughout their academic journey.

He said that the UoG is spending Rs84 million on student stipends and planning to further its Endowment Fund so that more deserving but intelligent students could benefit from the facility.

HEC chairman Dr Mukhtar and former UoG VC Dr Nizamuddin also addressed the ceremony. Gujrat Mayor Haji Nasir Mehmood, MPA Haji Imran Zafar, MPA Maj (r) Moeen Nawaz Warraich, renowned social worker Dr Tariq Saleem, DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha, Members of UoG Syndicate, other important dignitaries and members of civil society also attended the convocation.