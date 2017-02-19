Six people killed while at least ten others were left wounded when snow ores fell at different spots in Chitral today.

According to police, in the first incident, one man died while two others were injured when a snow ore fell down in the morning. Later in the day, two died while seven others were injured in a similar incident, after snow boulder fell on a car workshop on Lowari Top.

The rest died and got injured in other such incidents at Chitral's different spots.

At least 12 others are suspected to be stuck under the snow.

Efforts are under way to rescue the others, who according to the police, were stuck under the cold mass.