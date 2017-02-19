QUETTA - Another 14 Ferraris from various proscribed outfits Saturday surrendered before the security forces in Sibi and repented of their past subversive activities.

According to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations, 14 Ferraris announced joining the national mainstream. Those who announced to obey the rule of the state were carrying out subversive activities in the past on the direction of their foreign leaders.

They also expressed repentance of their role in the past as being used for terrorist bids in the province and pledged not to side with the anti-state elements in future.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Frontier Corps Inspector General Major-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum Saturday Balochistan was now in safe hands as the youth of the province were extraordinarily talented.

The Balochistan FC IG was on a two-day visit to Turbat and Tump where he met with tribal elites and students. Addressing a ceremony of Youth Scholarships Programme in Balochistan Residential College Turbat (BRC) Saturday, Maj-Gen Nadeem Anjum lashed out at the anti-state elements sitting abroad. He said their children were acquiring education in foreign countries, but were inciting underprivileged children of the province to fight the state.

He said the Balochistan Frontier Corps gave pen to youth instead of weapons, urging them to acquire knowledge and serve the nation. There is no lack of ability in youth, but they should be provided with opportunities to equip themselves with knowledge and skills.

The FC IG also announced scholarships for five intelligent students of Turbat and Rs 500,000 for the college study tour. On another occasion, the FC IG said when anti-state elements termed Pakistan and China a utopian scheme, but, today, it has become a reality.

He added the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was not restricted to only two countries because several other countries had expressed their desire to join the project.

“This journey will not stop. We are close to our destination,” asserted Ahmed Anjum. He maintained the security forces and Balochistan masses had foiled nefarious designs of the enemy against the development of the country.

The tribal elites assured Maj-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum of full cooperation against terrorists, on which he thanked them over their enthusiastic commitment to peace.