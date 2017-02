SEHWAN: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar today and said those who threw body parts of the blast victims by a drain will be dealt with an iron fist.

He told media that he was ashamed of the way remains of the blast victims were treated. He expressed grief over the killing of 88 people. "This is the time to unite and fight terrorists," he said.