LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court yesterday handed over Anwaar-ul-Haq, the alleged facilitator of the Charing Cross suicide attack to Counter-Terrorism Department for a 30-day physical remand.

The CTD officials produced the suspect before the ATC under tight security arrangements and sought his physical remand for further investigation into the suicide attack.

The court allowed CTD to have custody of the suspect for 30 days. Under the law, the investigating agency can keep a suspect into their custody for 90 days.

The CTD officials arrested Anwaar-ul-Haq from Landa Bazaar after tracing him through different sources. They investigated the suspect and aired his confessional statement on television channels in which he had said that the suicide bomber was being handled from Afghanistan. He also confessed to his part in the said attack.