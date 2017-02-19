Sindh police on Sunday released a CCTV footage of Sehwan suicide bomber bypassing a security check at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine last week.

While addressing a press conference, Inspector General Sindh Police AD Khwaja said that police was 99 percent convinced the man shown in the footage was the attacker.

AD Khawaja said the ‘attacker’ shown in the CCTV footage is also suspected of involvement in the Shikarpur and Jacobabad blasts.

In the footage the alleged bomber can be seen entering the Shrine while bypassing security check at the entrance.

He added that police have arrested one man in connection to the Sehwan carnage in Johi, a town in Sindh’s Dadu district. The suspected facilitator has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation, he added.

He said that the attacker name could not be ascertained, further adding that Hafeez Brohi’s group was operating across Sindh and its involvement in Sehwan attack could not be ruled out.

A police source confirmed that an unspecified number of suspects were detained during raids at different places in Sehwan.

The suicide attack, being one of the deadliest attacks carried out by militants in recent weeks, targeted the shrine on Thursday killing at least 83 people and injured hundreds others.

The shrine is now open for the general public.