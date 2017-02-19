ISLAMABAD - The government would not postpone the much delayed population census in the country due to fresh wave of terrorism in the country, as it would start from March 15 2017.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is all set to conduct population census from March 15, which would cost Rs30 billion to the national kitty, said Chief Statistician (PBS) Asif Bajwa while addressing a press conference along with other officials.

The government had postponed the population census last year due to non-availability of army that was engaged in operation Zarb-e-Azb. However, the government on Saturday made it clear that census would not be postponed due to recent attacks of terrorists. The government is conducting census after a gap of 19 years, as the last time census was conducted in 1998. The first census in Pakistan was conducted in 1951, second in 1961, and third in 1972. Fourth census was held in March 1981 and fifth, which was due in 1991, was conducted in March 1998.

“We have finalised the security plan with Pakistan army and other law enforcement agencies of the country,” Bajwa said and added that 0.2 million army personnel will perform their duties in conducting census exercise. One army man would be engaged with an enumerator, he informed.

Bajwa said that census expenditures have enhanced to Rs30 billion as against the initial estimates of Rs14.5 billion. He said that census would be completed in two phases, first to begin from March 15 and conclude on April 15 and second phase of the census would start from April 25 and end on May 25. Population’s result summary would be unveiled after 60 days and detailed report would come after one and half year, he added.

According to the plan, there would be 168,120 census blocks across the country, as one enumerator would be responsible for counting two blocks, each block consisting of about 200 blocks.

Chief Statistician of the PBS further said that population census is important, as distribution of resources among federal government and provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) award and numbers of seats in National Assembly and provincial assemblies are on the basis of census.

He said that government would keep all information of the census secret. The PBS has requested NADRA to provide details of the blacked national identity cards, he informed. Talking about the overseas Pakistanis, Bajwa said, those Pakistanis would be counted who remained present in the country during census exercise. “A from 2A will be filled on sample basis after census exercise completes in June 2017, which will give details regarding migration, unemployment, fertility and disability,” he added.

The government has allocated Rs320 million for launching public awareness advertising campaign in the country.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau Statistics Habib ullah Khattak said that training of all masters has completed and training of army personnel is underway. He said that March 18 has been fixed as reference day and whosoever is present at particular location on that day would be counted for census.