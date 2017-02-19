SADIQABAD-Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana said that continuity of democracy is crucial for stability of the state-run institutions in the country.

At a meeting with PML-N leader Raees Munir Ahmed here the other day, he said that the government is making all-out efforts to mitigate grievances of the people of South Punjab region. He said that the government launched mega projects for economic stability of the South Punjab and the country as well. “If all the departments would work in limits demarcated by the constitution, the country would never face chaos and instability,” he pointed out. He urged all the political parties to work together for development of the country.

WATER FILTRATION PLANT OKAYED

The district council approved the establishment of a water filtration plant in Ahmedpur Lamma here the other day.

According to PML-N leader Dr Tariq Saeed, residents of Ahmedpur Lamma had complained to District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari about shortage of clean drinking water in the area. They also requested him for establishment of a water filtration plant to overcome the shortage of water. On public request, the DC chairman has approved the establishment of water filtration plant which will be helpful in reducing the residents’ woes regarding shortage of potable water. On the occasion, he said that the public honoured the PML-N candidates with their trust in the local bodies’ elections, adding the government will not disappoint the public. He also appealed to the opposition parties to cooperate with the government in projects launched for public welfare.