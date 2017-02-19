ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directives for the federal government particularly the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to also collect data of persons with disabilities in the upcoming national population census.

Dr Shahnawaz Munami and others on Saturday filed the petition under Supreme Court Rules, 1980 seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of persons with disabilities as guaranteed in the constitution. They informed the court that a petition in this regard was pending adjudication since 2015.

The petitioners have prayed that the Statistics Division should be directed to ensure collection of necessary information related to incidents of disability and ensure proper identification of persons with disability, documentation of impairments and categorization of the type, cause, duration and severity of the disability. The petition said that gathering of the data about persons with disability was crucial to gauge their specific needs and necessary steps must be taken to remove impediments to their participation as full members of the society. It is pointed out that the paucity of an official data in this regard remains the greatest hindrance in making a law or a policy intended to assist the disabled persons.

The petitioners said if lawmakers and administrative functionaries continue to work with outdated figures, they will continue to remain unaware of the number of people who need specific intervention, treatment, training and rehabilitation.

The petitioners said that continued and unabated escalation in road and occupational accidents, as well as various natural disasters, have occurred in the last 20 years. In view of these, it is not unreasonable to assume that the percentage of persons with disabilities has substantially increased, it said.

They apprised the court that during a consultation with the Statistics Bureau they had been assured that the ‘Form’ through which information would be collected will contain questions regarding the presence of disabled persons in households and the nature of their disability. This was reflected in an earlier copy of the questionnaire generated by the Statistics Bureau and shared with the petitioners.

However, the most recent form called ‘Form-2’ or the sort form, that shall be used by the Statistics Division in the census has excluded questions related to information on disabled persons and only deals with queries pertaining to demographic details per household. Enumerators going door-to-door will collect data such as the name of the head of the family, the relationship of the other persons living in the household to the head of the family, gender, age, marital status, religion, mother tongue, nationality, literacy, occupation and CNIC of 18 years old persons and the nature of residence, rented, owned, or without rent etc. They said that such omissions in ‘Form-2’ proposed to be used by the Statistics Division means that such an exercise shall merely be limited to the headcount, while the information crucially needed to address a variety of social challenges such as assisting persons with disabilities will once again not be collected and will remain unavailable.