PESHAWAR - Two persons serving at hujra of a local leader of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl were killed in a powerful gas cylinder blast on Friday night. Sources and Totali police said the incident took place in Kas Koroona area where gas cylinder exploded in the hujra of Naib Nazim Irshad Wali. At the time of the incident the servants, identified as Aftab and Gul Saeed, were sleeping at the hujra. After the blast, residents of the area rushed to the hujra and carried out relief activities. The bodies of the victims were retrieved from the debris and shifted to hospital for emergency medical care, however; they succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.