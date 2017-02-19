SAHIWAL-A five-day cultural festival has begun here in connection with International Mother Language Day to be observed on February 21.

The cultural festival includes a Punjabi Mushaira, Punjabi Theatre performance, a dialogue on “Punjabi language and Identity”, folk cultural rally and a Sufi music night. The festival is planned by Punjab Lok Sujag (PLS) in collaboration with Awaz Society, Sahiwal Art Council, COMSATS University, Cultural Society and Government Postgraduate College.

Lok Sujag organised the cultural rally each year on the day but this year four institutions are involved in executing the cultural programmes. Punjab Mushaira will be held in COMSAT University where more than 1,000 students will listen to Baba Najmi, Afzal Sahir, Sabir Ali Sabir, Murli Chohan, Tahire Sira, Rai Nasir, Baba Gulam Hussain, Anjum Saleemi, Fida Bokhari, Naseer Baloch, Anjum Saleemi and Ms Anjum Qureshi.

Theatre performance will be done performed Government College. Sangat will perform 55 minute Punjabi play “Heer Ranjha”. The play is directed by Huma Safdar. Maqsood Saqib, Editor, Punchum will deliver lecture at District Council Hall. Most of local elected representatives will be focused as lecture audience. Folk cultural rally will be organised from Saddr Chowk to Jinnah Chowk on February 21.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran will lead the cultural rally. A folk music performance will be done at Jinnah Hall. Sher Minadad, Israr and Mohsil Ali will perform folk singing. Safder Ali from COMSATS said the purpose of cultural festival is to bring Punjabi language message to young generation.