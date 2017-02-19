At least five people were injured when police resorted to aerial firing to disperse protesters in Karachi’s Orangi Town, reported Waqt News on Sunday.

The protesters were reportedly chanting slogans against the local police over alleged inaction against criminals. The protests turned violent when security personnel tried to disperse the people.

According to local media reports, at least five were injured in aerial shelling. The police also took several people into custody.

Section 144 imposed

A Sindh police spokesperson said the provincial government has imposed a ban on aerial firing, display of fireworks, riding motorbikes without silencers and ‘one-wheeling’ by invoking Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the home department, Section 144 has been imposed on the request of the provincial police chief. A notification read that Section 144 will remain in effect for 15 days.