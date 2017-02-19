The Punjab government Sunday sought Rangers help to combat terrorism in the province days after a suicide blast claimed at least 15 lives on Lahore’s Mall Road.

The provincial government during an apex committee meeting decided to widen the scope of anti-terror offensive. “Terrorists and their facilitators will not be spared,” read a statement.

. @CMShehbaz presided over a meeting of provincial Apex committee. Corps Commander Lahore General Sadiq & other officials were part of it — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 19, 2017

The meeting also deliberated upon illegal movement of Afghan refugees, and decided to shut financial assistance to banned outfits, the statement added.

Punjab government is working closely with federal intelligence & law enforcement agencies to neutralise threats & secure peace ... — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) February 19, 2017

The explosion near the Punjab Assembly in Lahore had killed at least 15 people and wounded 83 others.

Mushtaq Sukhera, inspector general of police in Punjab, said five police officers were among the dead when an explosion rocked a protest organised by chemists and pharmaceuticals manufacturers.

"It was a suicide attack. The bomber exploded himself when successful negotiations were underway between police officials and the protesters," Sukhera told reporters.

A spokesman for Jamaat-ur-Ahrar, a faction of the Taliban, called Reuters and claimed responsibility.

The militant group also warned the Lahore attack was the start of a new campaign against government departments. "You are on our target across the country," it added in a statement.

Jamaat-ur-Ahrar had also claimed responsibility for an Easter Day bombing in Lahore last year that killed more than 70 people in a public park.

Shahbaz Sharif, the provincial chief minister, in a press conference had said the suicide bomber hailed from Afghanistan. He added that the alleged facilitator belong to Bajaur Agency, a restive region in the volatile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The Counter-Terrorism Department in Punjab said it had arrested the alleged facilitator from a cloth market in Lahore. The suspect had been taken to an undisclosed location for interrogation.