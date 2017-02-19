WARBURTON- The 33rd district level Hifz-o-Qirat competition was held at Govt High School Warburton City here the other day.

According to the school management, more than hundred boys and girls students from primary, elementary, high and higher secondary schools, both private and public, participated in the competition. The competition consisted of eight categories - four categories of Hifz-o-Qirat while the other four of Tajweed-o-Qirat.

The students were found very enthusiastic and they showed extreme love with the unique religious activity.

Muhammad Shoaib, Hafiza Reeba Ilyas, Hafiza Muniba Nawaz and Kifayatullah secured top positions in Hifz-o-Qirat competition while Hafiz Umar, Hafiza Suzeen, Haroon Babar and Noshaba Liaqat clinched top positions in Tajweed-o-Qirat contest.

On the occasion, school principal Javed Ashraf Shooka greeted the position-holders, their parents and teachers. District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Iftikhar Hassan Butt and District Officer Education Ehteshamul Haq also congratulated the students and appreciated the school management for holding the contest.