MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Ch Saeed reaffirmed the government’s support for participation of youth in Azad Kashmir’s politics especially in the forthcoming local bodies’ elections.

He pledged to provide the young generation with maximum opportunity in the forthcoming local bodies’ elections in the State.

During the Youth Policy Dialogue organised by Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan, he applauded the dialogue held to build consensus on the issue.

The formulation of a comprehensive youth policy in AJK has been a challenging task. Nonetheless, all major political party representatives who came together on one platform committed to meet the purpose.

To a question by a youth participant, the minister said that subjects departments of income tax and revenue collection, currently at the disposal of Kashmir Council, would be delegated to the elected assembly for youth policy implementation.

Around 150 people were present at the occasion. They appreciated the efforts of bringing political leaders from different ideologies together.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Abdul Rashid Turabi spoke at length about active involvement of youth in his party’s activities and pledged full support to the government for the formulation of youth policy.

While appreciating the organisers for the policy initiative, senior leader of People’s Party Latif Akbar spoke briefly about the measures necessary to incorporate less privileged sections of people in making and implementing youth policy.

He reaffirmed his support for popular demands of 25pc participation of youth in local bodies elections and full functioning of student unions at college and university levels.

Ex-Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan had some divergent views on performance of incumbent government but he assured full support for promulgation of youth policy provided the youth representatives are selected in a transparent way.

AJK Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir appreciated all suggestions given by the young participants as well as the guest speakers and emphasised that the government has already taken good care of public service commission and jobs in the education department. He asked for unflattering support from youth in carrying out the necessary policy reforms and announced the making of a youth taskforce as per the directions of the prime minister. The event took place in good fervor and zeal where participants kept asking critical questions to the speakers and unanimously demanded that such forums and dialogues must be held on regular basis.

Shazia Khawar, Director Society - South Asia in the British Council once again reiterated British Council’s commitment to the cause of young people in the region. She spoke about transforming the society through engagement of youth and providing future leaders spaces to make their voices heard as a vital pre-requisite to democracy.

CPDR Executive Director Ershad Mahmud said that such initiatives and active civil society engagement form the basis of true democracy.