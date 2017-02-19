Kabul - Afghan government welcomed and promised on Saturday to look into the Pakistani list of 76 suspected terrorists because, what it said, Kabul is determined not to allow its soil to be used for terrorist activities in other countries.

The Afghan foreign ministry also summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Abrar Hussain to protest the alleged border shelling in Lalpor district of Nangarhar province and Sarkano district of the eastern Kunar province by the Pakistani military. The Afghan ministry said the rocket shelling left two people dead and two others wounded.

Speaking to reporters in Kabul, Afghan Army Chief General Qadam Shah Shaheem reiterated long-running Afghan demands for Islamabad to take action against sanctuaries on its side being used for insurgent attacks in Afghanistan.

“We will investigate it (the Pakistani list), and if there is a need for more evidence and documents we will ask for it. But we also handed over a number of lists with enough evidences and documents to Pakistan and we hope they will also sincerely take action on them,” asserted General Shaheem.

He also criticised Pakistan for unilaterally sealing border crossings with Afghanistan following recent militant attacks, calling the action against “all diplomatic norms and unfortunate”.

The Afghan general also alleged that on Friday alone Pakistani troops fired about 200 shells into a border district of eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. He did not say whether the firing caused any damage.

This comes as the Pakistani military summoned a number of Afghan embassy officials on Friday and handed over a list of 76 terrorists which they claimed were enjoying sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Pakistani military announced that the routes linking the two countries along the Durand Line at Torkham and Chaman have been closed after a string of terrorist attacks in the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Abrar Hussain to protest alleged border shelling in the Lalpor district of Nangarhar and the Sarkano district of Kunar.

During the meeting, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai also offered condolences w over recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

Karzai said the Afghan government wants Pakistan’s strict action against terrorist groups that have been hiding in Pakistan.

Karzai expressed his concern over arrest of 150 Afghan citizens and closure of Torkham and Chaman border crossings and demanded release of Afghan captives and the reopening of the gates.

In response, Pakistan ambassador said he will deliver the Afghan concerns to his country’s high-ranking officials.

Afghan Presidential Palace also rejected Pakistan’s accusations that the suicide attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine was masterminded in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Palace said Afghanistan has proven its honesty in fighting terrorism and now it is Pakistan’s turn to destroy terrorist safe havens on its own soil.

It said the regional countries especially Afghanistan and Pakistan should reach an agreement for complete elimination of all terror groups without making any distinction.

The Office of the Afghan President said a comprehensive document was prepared during the Quadrilateral Coordination Group in fight against terrorism, insisting that the growing threats reflect the need that Pakistan should implement the articles of the document.

About border shelling, the Pakistan Army said it had information that terrorists from across the border were behind Thursday’s suicide bombing at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine that killed 88 people.

According to TV channel reports, the border strikes were launched on the militant bases on Afghan soil on Friday night. But there has been no official word on the strikes, which, if confirmed, would be the first such operation by the Pakistan Army.

The report said four camps of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar were targeted in strikes across the border of Pakistan’s Khyber and Mohmand tribal regions. Some reports said several militants, including the deputy commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Adil Bacha, were killed in the strikes.

From page 1

in the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Abrar Hussain to protest alleged border shelling in the Lalpor district of Nangarhar and the Sarkano district of Kunar.

During the meeting, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai also offered condolences w over recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

Karzai said the Afghan government wants Pakistan’s strict action against terrorist groups that have been hiding in Pakistan.

Karzai expressed his concern over arrest of 150 Afghan citizens and closure of Torkham and Chaman border crossings and demanded release of Afghan captives and the reopening of the gates.

In response, Pakistan ambassador said he will deliver the Afghan concerns to his country’s high-ranking officials.

Afghan Presidential Palace also rejected Pakistan’s accusations that the suicide attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine was masterminded in Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Palace said Afghanistan has proven its honesty in fighting terrorism and now it is Pakistan’s turn to destroy terrorist safe havens on its own soil.

It said the regional countries especially Afghanistan and Pakistan should reach an agreement for complete elimination of all terror groups without making any distinction.

The Office of the Afghan President said a comprehensive document was prepared during the Quadrilateral Coordination Group in fight against terrorism, insisting that the growing threats reflect the need that Pakistan should implement the articles of the document.

About border shelling, the Pakistan Army said it had information that terrorists from across the border were behind Thursday’s suicide bombing at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine that killed 88 people.

According to TV channel reports, the border strikes were launched on the militant bases on Afghan soil on Friday night. But there has been no official word on the strikes, which, if confirmed, would be the first such operation by the Pakistan Army.

The report said four camps of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar were targeted in strikes across the border of Pakistan’s Khyber and Mohmand tribal regions. Some reports said several militants, including the deputy commander of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Adil Bacha, were killed in the strikes.