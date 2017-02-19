GUJRANWALA - A motorcyclist got critical injuries from a stray-kite string here on Katcha Fatumand Road on Saturday.

According to police, Maqsood, a resident of Fareed Town was going on motorcycle on Katcha Fatumand Road. In the mean time, a stray kite string fell on and cut his throat. He fell on the road and sustained critical wounds. Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

112 KITE-FLIERS

The police claimed to have nabbed 112 persons involved in kite-flying, manufacturing and sale of kite twine. The police also seized 7,687 kites and 421 twine rolls from the accused during a crackdown against kite-flying, the police officials informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Waqas Nazir directed the DSPs and SHOs to deploy special patrolling teams to check kite-flying across the city. He also ordered stern action against those involved in the sale of kites and string. The police officers have urged the parents to keep an eye on their children and stop them from indulging in kite-flying.