OKARA-Human rights activists Asma Jahangir said that the military courts are not ultimate solution to terrorism.

Talking this correspondent in the Committee Room of the District Bar, she added that the country needs promotion of civil courts with the independence of the judiciary.

She reached there in connection with a campaign for Lahore High Court Bar Association presidential candidate Ramzan chaudhry. She said that it’s time to develop a new broad-based policy in the backdrop of the present circumstances. She said that the Pak Army was an institution of the country. The establishment of military courts earlier was not allowed by the superior judiciary unanimously, she said.

To a query, she said the Panama case had both positive and negative effects. The positive was the public had got awareness against the corruption and the same was being politicised spreading negative effects. She said that no judgment of the court in Panama leaks would affect the Sharif family. She asserted the campaigner in the Panama leaks had no intention to eradicate the corruption in the society but to accelerate for the premiership.