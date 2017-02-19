Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to conduct security audit of all the shrines, mosques, temples and churches besides public and important places.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Saturday to review security of shrines and other public places.

“We all have to put in place an efficient system to fight against terrorists,” the CM observed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Sindh IG AD Khawaja, Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Maher and CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

Later the meeting was joined by Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf Ghulam Shah, Secretary Auqaf Riaz Soomro and other concerned officers. Briefing the chief minister, Police IG AD Khawaja said that the blast had taken place at 7.1pm, and at that time there was a power outage.

Auqaf Secretary intervened and said that it was not an outage, but the Hesco had disconnected power connection to the shrine. The chief secretary, confirming the report, said that the Hesco had issued Rs40 million electricity bill to the shrine’s management, and due to its non-payment, it disconnected the power supply.

Expressing displeasure, the CM said that after reconciliation of total Sindh government power bill with Water & Power Ministry, installments were being paid as per the agreed schedule.

“It had also been agreed with the ministry that no connection would be severed over non-payment of bills,” the CM said, and added, “How Hesco dared to stop power supply to the main shrine. This is unacceptable.”

He asked the Hyderabad commissioner, who was on a video link, to direct HESCO to restore power connection to the shrine by evening, or otherwise face the music.

The commissioner, after talking to Hesco CEO, told the chief minister that power was being stolen through direct hooking on the main line. “Therefore, the department had disconnected the power supply,” he elaborated.

This annoyed the CM, who said that instead of taking action against power thieves, Hesco cut off power supply to the shrine. “This is a crime and I will take legal action if Hesco fails to restore power connection to the shrine,” he resolved. Continuing his briefing, the IG police said that some arrests had been made, which had pointed towards quite clear similarities between this incident and the Shikarpur blast.

The chief minister made it clear that he wanted the case must be settled at the earliest.

The IG added that some evidences had been collected from the shrine, and these were being sent to Lahore for lab test.

The chief minister constituted a committee under CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi to investigate the case from different angles, and reach at the conclusion at the earliest.

The divisional commissioners, who attended the meeting through video link, informed the chief minister about the number of shrines and places of worship of different religions and sects in the province. They also told him that security at all these places of worship had been beefed up.

Auqaf secretary told Murad that there were 80 shrines under the Auqaf department.

The chief minister replied that each and every shrine and place of worship had to be provided necessary security.

He directed the IG to conduct audit of all kinds of holy places, shrines, temples, churches, mosques and imambargahs besides public places like hospitals. He also asked the IG to constitute a special team, comprising experts on security audit, and hire someone from Auqaf department to suggest necessary measures. The chief minister was informed by the divisional commissioners that there were 150 shrines, seven churches, 44 temples in Larkana division; 17 shrines, six most sensitive imambargahs and 50 temples in Shaheed Benazirabad division and 29 shrines and a number of temples and imambargahs in Sukkur division.

The CM directed divisional commissioners and DIGs to direct their DCs and SSPS to keep reviewing security at taluka level regularly. “This is most important aspect of war against the terrorists and we have to win it with the support of our people,” he asserted.

Karachi Additional IG Mushtaq Maher told Murad that there were 6,560 mosques, 350 shrines and 100 churches in Karachi, of which 40 were most frequented by devotees.

“While there are over 100 temples and three Gurdwaras in the city,” he added. “Normally over 500 policemen are deployed at these shrines for security, but on Friday nights security is enhanced and over 1500 to 2000 policemen are deployed there,” he added. The chief minister, on the advice of chief secretary, approved recruitment of local searchers: male and female, purely on merit by Auqaf department, who would be given special training by police.

He also directed the Auqaf department to install CCTV cameras at all the important shrines and set up a control room to keep an eye on the movement of each and every visitor.

He asked the chief secretary to make necessary funds available for security arrangements of shrines and other important places and put them on the disposal of his Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch so that these could be released forthwith on request.

He also took another important decision of building compound walls around the shrines wherever required and also ordered the chief secretary and IG police to get all kinds of encroachments removed from around the shrines.

Earlier, the chief minister was given closed-door briefing on the progress made in the case, links obtained and arrests of suspects made so far by IG Police AD Khawaja and Additional IG Police Sanaullah Abbasi.

CM ORDERS INQUIRY

Taking serious notice of the recovery of limbs of people killed in Sehwan blast from the nearby drain, the chief minister has ordered the Hyderabad commissioner to conduct an inquiry and fix the responsibility.

He blasted the deputy commissioner Jamshoro for not collecting the human limbs blown away during the blast and let these dumped into the drain. “You should have taken care of each and every human limb,” he said, and added, “It is very serious and it has hurt me immensely. If you (district administration) cause me further pain I will put you in trouble,” he said categorically.

He ordered Jamshoro DC to personally go around the shrine, check each and every nearby place and collect human limbs, if any, and burry them with respect. “Thanks to media, otherwise this kind of failure would have remained undetected,” he said.