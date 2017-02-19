Multan-Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the PML-N is the biggest hurdle in way of Saraiki Province.

“The PML-N was a hurdle in creation of Saraiki Province yesterday and it is a hurdle even today,” he maintained while talking to a delegation of local workers here on Saturday. He said that despite having just one vote in the senate, the PPP got approved constitutional resolution for Saraiki Province from the upper house. “Not only did we get approved resolution from the senate but also from National and Punjab Assemblies despite all out opposition from the PML-N,” he added. He regretted that the PPP failed to create the province due to lack of majority in the Punjab Assembly. He said that the PPP strongly believes in the constitution and wants to settle the issue of Saraiki Province in light of constitution as it is purely a constitutional matter. He stressed upon the Saraiki parties to join hands with the PPP to achieve their goal of a Saraiki Province. “There is no other political party than the PPP that has this issue in its manifesto,” he added.

Referring to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Multan visit, he said that it would prove a game-changer in South Punjab region. “The PPP leadership sacrificed their lives for the sake of democracy, poor and downtrodden. The residents of South Punjab respect our sacrifices and always support us,” he added. He said that the PPP would hold an historic public meeting at Qila Qasim Bagh on March 10. “It is our democratic right to hold public meeting. We’ve furnished a formal request for obtaining permission to hold the meeting,” he disclosed. He said that the PPP had always been on the target of anti-democracy elements and 2013 elections was its biggest example when PPP was not allowed even to run its political campaign. He said that many historic political movements begun from Multan in the past and Bilawal’s upcoming public meeting would also prove the starting point for another historic drive.

MoU to ensure transparency in CPEC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has signed a memorandum of understanding with China to ensure transparency in China-Pak Economic Corridor project, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry informed.

He was addressing NAB officers after a two-day inspection of the NAB Multan offices. He said that elimination of corruption is top priority of the bureau and it is because of NAB’s efforts, that today the world respects Pakistan’s name. He said that the anti-corruption policy of NAB proved successful and produced good results. He stressed upon the NAB officers to double their efforts to curb corruption and work with a national zeal. He pointed out that the current administration of NAB recovered Rs45 billion from the corrupt elements which is a big achievement.

He disclosed that the NAB received 326,694 complaints from different public and private organisations out of which 10,992 complaints were scrutinised, 7,303 inquiries held and 3,648 investigations approved during the last 16 years.

Similarly, as many as 2,667 references were filed in NAB court and the punishment ratio stood at 76 percent, he added. He said that NAB received double complaints and conducted as many inquiries and investigations in 2016 compared to 2015. He said that the NAB had introduced investigation method comprising four officers instead of single investigation officer which helped eliminate flaws from investigation process. He said that Pakistan has become head of Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum and this achievement became possible due to the efforts of NAB to curb corruption in the country.