JHABBRAN-Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the operation against terrorism would continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the country.

“The government is committed to protect the life and property of the people. The terrorists will not be allowed to play havoc with the lives of the innocent people. The terrorists and their facilitators will be pulled out from their hideouts. They will be awarded exemplary punishment,” he said during a reception.

He added the terrorists who attack the media houses, security departments, innocent people, security forces and the shrines are like beasts. The suicidal attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was actually an attack on the integrity of the whole country, he said.

He said that the cowardly actions of the terrorists cannot depress the courage of the nation. The minister said, “The terrorism is a menace being faced by the whole world. Pakistan is a peace-loving country.”

Rana Tanveer said that government will undertake every possible initiative to protect the life and assets of public, while under no circumstances the lives of innocent people would be put at stake. He said that Pakistan believes in promoting and boosting economic, trade and social relations with all the International countries. He gave a clear-cut message to Afghanistan that it should hand over the terrorists involved in recent suicide bombing and urged them not to allow the terrorists to use their Afghan soil for terrorism acts against Pakistan.

The minister said, “We are fully aware of nefarious designs of India to sabotage CPEC. We will raise the question of Indian involvement at International level.” Indian is continuously involved in human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Pakistanis are not afraid of threats hurled by Indians. The day Indian tried to stop the water of Pakistan, India will stand dismembered, he added.

The reception was given in the honour of Rana Atique Anwar, chairman of District Council Sheikhupura at UC (Noon) Murdke by Qureshi brothers. PML-N Japan President Rana Ibrar Hussain also addressed the reception and strongly condemned the terrorist attacks.