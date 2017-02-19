Parliamentary leaders will take up the issue of military courts on February 23, said a government spokesperson, days after lawmakers formulated a draft bill for revive special courts to try civilians charged with terrorism.

“All political parties are on the same page against terrorism and parliamentary leaders have expressed the resolve for effective steps against terrorists,” said National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The speaker said he had contacted other parliamentary leaders to discuss the establishment of the military courts in the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

Military courts in Pakistan have been accused of fostering human rights abuses and criticised for a lack of transparency and accountability. They had ceased to function after expiry of tenure earlier this year.

Military trials of terrorism suspects were legalised in January 2015 with lawmakers and the military arguing that civilian courts were unable to process cases swiftly because many judges feared becoming victims of revenge attacks.

The courts have since delivered 275 convictions, including 161 death sentences, and carried out 12 executions. These courts do not allow the right to appeal and judges are not required to have law degrees or provide reasons for their verdicts.