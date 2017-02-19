MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society flayed the government for the terrorist attacks took place in Lahore, Peshawar, Mohmand Agency and now at shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in a quick succession.

In a meeting attended by more than a dozen veterans at Camp Office, the District Armed Services Board urged the government to take proper measures to eliminate terrorism and restore peace in the country. The participants said instead of blaming each other the politicians in power should focus on their primary duty of protecting life and property of citizens.

At present, they said, the government had failed completely to deal with terrorism.

They expressed grief over the death of innocent citizens resulting from the blasts. They offered Fateha and prayed for the departed souls. They extended commiseration to the members of grieved families. They also praised the chief of army staff for showing resolve to deal with the elements responsible for the terrorist attacks befittingly. They said the nation has lost hope in incumbent governments and law enforcing agencies, they said.