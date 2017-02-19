ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has denied all allegations levelled by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in his petition and requested the Supreme Court to dismiss it with a cost.

Counsel of Prime Minister Makhdoom Ali Khan has filed parawise comments on the AML chief’s application in the Panama Leaks case.

Naeem Bukhari on behalf of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf submitted in the apex court the transcript and USB of Hussain Nawaz Sharif’s interview with Hamid Mir in Capital Talk on Geo TV channel aired on 19-01-2016 and with Asma Sherazi aired on April 4, 2016 in Hum Dekhain Gay on Channel 92.

Makhdoom Ali Khan said that the PM is qualified under Article 62 of the Constitution and could not be disqualified under Article 63. He denied that the PM is beneficial owner of four flats as alleged in the Sheikh Rasheed’s petition.

He stated that the Prime Minister by not mentioning the Offshore Companies in his nomination papers submitted on March 31, 2013 for general elections did not make a false declaration. “The PM did not make any false statement or mis-statement by not declaring these Offshore Companies in his Income Tax Return and Wealth Tax Statements,” the reply said. He said that Mariam Safdar is not dependent of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Makhdoom said the petitioner on 02-09-2016 had filed a reference against the PM before the Speaker National Assembly, which was dismissed, adding the petitioner did not challenge the Speaker’s ruling before the high court under Article 199 of Constitution.

The counsel informed that the petitioner has filed an application before the Election Commission seeking PM Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, which is pending with the commission. He stated the petitioner has already availed adequate constitutional and statutory remedies. Identical grounds have raised before the ECP, therefore, the petitioner is estopped from invoking the constitutional jurisdiction of the august court under Article 184(3) of Constitution. He said the PM has served the nation with loyalty and integrity since 1981. He denied the allegations that the Premier has delayed inquiry into the charges against him and his children in the Panama Leaks case. He stated that the PM has neither contested the maintainability of the petition under Article 184 (3) of Constitution nor claimed immunity under Article 248.

The counsel said that the Premier did not deny the requirement under Article 62(1)(F) of Constitution that an elected member must be sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and amin. The petitioner has not brought anything on the record to prove that the PM does not meet the requirement of Article 62 and 63. There is no declaration by a court of law that the PM does not meet the test of Article 62(1)(F).

He submitted that unlike Article 32 of Constitution of India 1949, the Article 184(3) of Constitution of Pakistan is not by itself a fundamental right. It is a remedy available by invoking the jurisdiction of the august court in a matter of public importance relating to the enforcement of Fundamental Rights. These Fundamental Rights have to be interpreted in a manner that they do not violate the Fundamental Rights of the Prime Minister under Article 10A to a fair trial and due process and his right to equal protection of law in a non-discriminatory manner under Article 25 of Constitution.

The counsel urged that the apex court must therefore adopt a procedure to determine the outcome of this controversy which is fair, takes into consideration materials which are admissible in evidence and proved in accordance with the law. The petitioner has failed to produce any material, which is either admissible or proved in accordance with the law and the constitution.

He stated it was desire of the petitioner that the apex court acts as an investigating agency, examine voluminous evidence involving intricate questions of facts and without fair trial and due process disqualify the Prime Minister as Member of the National Assembly.

The PM submitted that exercise of authority by this court in this manner is beyond the scope of Article 184(3). He also submitted that the material relied upon by the petitioner cannot be regarded as evidence and cannot form the basis of disqualification as an MNA unless it is ruled admissible in evidence and formality proved against the PM Nawaz Sharif in consonance with the provisions of Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984.

He stated the petitioner desires that the authority under Article 184(3) be exercised by this apex court with little or no regard to the requirements of due process and fair trial. This clearly is not the mandate of Article 184(3).