LAHORE - In the wake of current spate of terror and the consequent loss of precious human lives, the PPP has postponed its Multan rally which was scheduled to be held next month on March 10.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi yesterday. Party leaders from South Punjab Makhdum Ahmed Mehmud, Shaukat Basra and Natasha Daultana briefed the party chairman about the security situation in Punjab province. Party’s Secretary Information for South Punjab Shaukat Basra told The Nation that new date for the Multan rally will be announced soon. It may be recalled that PPP has already postponed its public gathering scheduled for Friday last at Lahore after the local administration did not grant the necessary permission to hold the event.